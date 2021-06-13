Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fearless Films stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.59.
Fearless Films Company Profile
