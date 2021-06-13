Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fearless Films stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Fearless Films has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.59.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.