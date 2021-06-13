Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.88. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,486,000.

