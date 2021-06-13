Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

