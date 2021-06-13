Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $47.19 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

