Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,503 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $724,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 309,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,974,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

