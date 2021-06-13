Financial Comparison: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million N/A -$7.48 million N/A N/A Skillz $230.12 million 37.01 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -52.39

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Her Imports and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67

Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Her Imports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skillz beats Her Imports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

