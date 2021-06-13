Financial Contrast: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) versus Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -62.93% -57.92% -27.95% Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Plus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 11.06 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -16.05 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 203.32 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.55

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cerus and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.21%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

