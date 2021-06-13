Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

