Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

