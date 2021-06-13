Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

