Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 983 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1,242.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.73. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

