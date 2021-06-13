Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48.

