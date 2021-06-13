Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

