Financial Survey: Performance Shipping (PSHG) versus Its Competitors

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Performance Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Performance Shipping and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 5.10 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -48.08

Performance Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Performance Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 426 1429 1563 53 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.22%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 11.72%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -7.72% -2.19% 0.78%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s competitors have a beta of -4.39, meaning that their average stock price is 539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Performance Shipping competitors beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

