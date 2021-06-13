Financial Survey: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.62 $5.78 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 2.30 -$71.27 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 1.71% 7.90% 1.80% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tucows and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tucows presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.93%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Tucows beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves high tech, consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotech, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, logistics service providers, ocean carriers, trucking, retail, and telecom operator industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

