FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 6,229 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

