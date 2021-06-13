FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

