First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock remained flat at $$14.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

