First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 235.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $75.00 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

