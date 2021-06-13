First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,203,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $432.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

