First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $105.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

