First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.