First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 248.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,670,000 after buying an additional 438,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after buying an additional 335,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.