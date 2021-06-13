First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 339.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

