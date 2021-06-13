First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

