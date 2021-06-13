First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 148.7% in May

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 82,825 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 152,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

