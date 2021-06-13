First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,307,000.

