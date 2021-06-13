First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 5,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36.

