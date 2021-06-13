First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,964. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.