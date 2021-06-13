First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.21. 11,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 26,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.