First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 31,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 33,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.