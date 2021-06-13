First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $14,521,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

