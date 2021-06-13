Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fluor were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $14,852,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

FLR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

