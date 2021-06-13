Folder Protocol Price Down 18.7% This Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $476,379.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00004462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

