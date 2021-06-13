Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

FWONK opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after buying an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

