Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $229.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.