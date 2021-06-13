Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,011. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

