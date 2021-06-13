Foundry Partners LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 475,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

