Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,677. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

