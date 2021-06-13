Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 111,825 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 111,825 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 3,977,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

