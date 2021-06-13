Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,995 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,784. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

