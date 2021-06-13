Foundry Partners LLC Takes $23.83 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 207,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,000. The Allstate makes up 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,302. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.63.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

