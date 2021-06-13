Fourthstone LLC Purchases 107,459 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Capital Bancorp worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

