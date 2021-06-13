Fourthstone LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp makes up 7.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

