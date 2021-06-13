Fourthstone LLC Sells 14,575 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $240.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

