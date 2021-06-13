Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRU. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,392.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

