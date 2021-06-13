Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,060,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311,010. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

