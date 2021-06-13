FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp makes up 0.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

FSBW stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

