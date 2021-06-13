Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY remained flat at $$13.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

