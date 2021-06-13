FY2021 EPS Estimates for CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $9.50 on Friday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of -0.07.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

